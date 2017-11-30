FILE In this file photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, a visitor walks past a photo showing Russia's last Czar Nicholas II with his family at the 1914-1945 Russia history exhibition in Moscow, Russia . Father Tikhon Shevkunov, the Russian Orthodox Church bishop is heading the church's panel investigating the circumstances of the 1918 killing of Russian last czar and his family.
FILE In this file photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, a visitor walks past a photo showing Russia's last Czar Nicholas II with his family at the 1914-1945 Russia history exhibition in Moscow, Russia . Father Tikhon Shevkunov, the Russian Orthodox Church bishop is heading the church's panel investigating the circumstances of the 1918 killing of Russian last czar and his family. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo
FILE In this file photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, a visitor walks past a photo showing Russia's last Czar Nicholas II with his family at the 1914-1945 Russia history exhibition in Moscow, Russia . Father Tikhon Shevkunov, the Russian Orthodox Church bishop is heading the church's panel investigating the circumstances of the 1918 killing of Russian last czar and his family. Alexander Zemlianichenko, File AP Photo

Nation & World

Russian priest deflects accusations of anti-Semitism

The Associated Press

November 30, 2017 10:13 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MOSCOW

The head of a Russian Orthodox Church panel looking into the 1918 killing of Russia's last czar and his family says his statement that it is investigating whether it was a ritual murder has no anti-Semitic connotations.

Father Tikhon Shevkunov said Thursday that he was only talking about the "ritual revenge of atheist Bolsheviks" and never implicated the Jews.

Earlier this week, he said many in the church panel are convinced that the killings were "ritual murder." That drew an angry response from Russia's largest Jewish group, which denounced the words as a revival of anti-Semitic myths.

Nicholas II and his family were executed by Bolsheviks in 1918. The speculation that they were killed by the Jews for ritual purposes long has been promoted by fringe anti-Semitic groups.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video