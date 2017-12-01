Mayor: New York inferno sparked by amateur bladesmith

In this image taken from video provided by WRGB-TV, Albany, a fire burns in buildings, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in downtown Cohoes, N.Y. An inferno that destroyed or damaged nearly two dozen buildings in a city in upstate New York was sparked by an amateur bladesmith who apparently was trying to imitate something he saw on TV, officials said. "It is the worst disaster the city has ever seen," Mayor Shawn Morse told reporters at an evening news conference. WRGB-TV, Albany via AP)