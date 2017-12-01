Correction: Father Killed-Daughter Charged story

In a story Nov. 30 about a woman who was sentenced in the killing of her father, The Associated Press erroneously reported the victim's first name. The victim's name is Jeffrey Schilling, not Jerry.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Woman sentenced to nearly 30 years for killing father
A central Minnesota woman has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for killing her 66-year-old father
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A central Minnesota woman has been sentenced to nearly 30 years in prison for killing her 66-year-old father.
Forty-year-old Lisa May Kearney of St. Cloud was sentenced Thursday after earlier pleading guilty to second-degree murder. Kearney will get credit for the nearly two years she spent locked up since her arrest in January 2016.
Kearney was accused of fatally bludgeoning her father, Jeffrey Schilling, with a mallet while he slept. She took his wallet and keys and flew to Louisville, Kentucky, where she was later arrested.
Defense attorney Steven Bergeson argued that Kearney deserved a sentence of just over 23 years. Bergeson says his client has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and that she's sorry.
The St. Cloud Times reports Kearny did not speak during the hearing.
