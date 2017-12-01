In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, students stand on a truck as they head to school with Mount Agung volcano spewing smoke and ash in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Mount Agung volcano on Bali has erupted for the first time in more than half a century, forcing closure of the Indonesian tourist island's busy airport as the mountain gushes huge columns of ash that are a threat to airplanes.
AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 03:47 AM

Students stood on a truck as they head to school with Mount Agung volcano spewing smoke and ash in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Mount Agung volcano on Bali erupted for the first time in more than half a century, canceling flights to and from the Indonesian tourist island's busy airport as the mountain gushed huge columns of ash.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Pope Francis met with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. The pontiff was in Myanmar as part of a weeklong visit that also took him to neighboring Bangladesh.

U.S. presidential adviser Ivanka Trump spoke at a panel discussion in Hyderabad, India. Trump arrived in Hyderabad to lead a U.S. delegation at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit.

India's captain Virat Kohli looked skywards as he celebrates scoring a double century during the third day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Nagpur, India.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

