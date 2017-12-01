AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Nov. 28, 2017, file photo, students stand on a truck as they head to school with Mount Agung volcano spewing smoke and ash in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Mount Agung volcano on Bali has erupted for the first time in more than half a century, forcing closure of the Indonesian tourist island's busy airport as the mountain gushes huge columns of ash that are a threat to airplanes. Firdia Lisnawati, File AP Photo