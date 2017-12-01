Nation & World

Student puts photo of BB gun, threat online, is arrested

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 06:57 AM

JUPITER, Fla.

A Florida high school student is accused of taking a BB gun to school and posting a photo of it on Snapchat along with a threat.

The Palm Beach Post reports the student was arrested Thursday. The student's name, age and criminal charges weren't released by the Palm Beach County School District. But officials confirmed the photo was taken in a classroom at Jupiter High School, which is north of West Palm Beach.

Principal Colleen Iannitti sent a recorded message to parents on Thursday, alerting them to the situation. She said two students saw the photo and alerted school officials.

No further details were immediately available.

