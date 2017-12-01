Nation & World

Egypt: Friday prayers resume at attacked North Sinai mosque

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 08:42 AM



EL-ARISH, Egypt

Hundreds of worshippers have performed their Friday prayers at a North Sinai mosque which was the site of Egypt's deadliest terrorist attack in its modern history that left more than 300 people killed.

Friday prayers were performed after Al-Rawdah mosque, located in a village near the small town of Bir al-Abd, was partially restored to accommodate worshippers for this week's prayers. Grand Mufti Shawki Allam, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed al-Tayeb and the Minister of Religious Endowments Mohammed Gomaa attended Friday prayers at the mosque in a rare visit to the restive northern Sinai Peninsula.

Last week's attack saw militants opening fire and tossing grenades at worshippers just as the imam was about to deliver his Friday sermon from atop the pulpit.

