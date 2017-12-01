FILE - In this July 7, 2015 file photo, Jose Ines Garcia Zarate, right, is led into the courtroom by San Francisco Public Defender Jeff Adachi, left, and Assistant District Attorney Diana Garciaor, center, for his arraignment at the Hall of Justice in San Francisco. A jury has reached a verdict Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in the trial of Mexican man at center of immigration debate in the San Francisco pier shooting.
The Latest: DOJ weighs federal charges in San Francisco case

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 01:13 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Latest on the trial of a Mexican man in a killing on a San Francisco pier (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

The Justice Department is considering bringing federal charges against a Mexican man found not guilty of killing a woman on a San Francisco pier.

Department spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores tells Fox News that the U.S. Attorney General's Office is looking at every option to prosecute Jose Ines Garcia Zarate "to the fullest extent available under the law because."

A Department of Justice official says federal prosecutors will look at possible illegal re-entry and/or violation of supervised release charges.

A San Francisco jury on Thursday found Garcia Zarate not guilty of killing Kate Steinle in a case that touched off a national immigration debate.

Under a sanctuary city law, the San Francisco sheriff's department had released Garcia Zarate from jail despite a federal immigration request to detain him for deportation

___

8:30 a.m.

Federal officials are denouncing sanctuary cities after a jury in San Francisco found a Mexican man not guilty of murder in the killing of a woman.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth deportation when Kate Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. Garcia Zarate said the shooting was an accident.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Thamos Homan says San Francisco's policy of refusing to honor federal immigration detainers "is a blatant threat to public safety."

Rep. Mike McCaul, the Republican chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, says Garcia Zarate's acquittal is "shocking."

___

12:09 a.m.

Though the 2015 shooting death of Kate Steinle became a flashpoint in an intense national debate over immigration, the issue was never addressed inside the courtroom where a jury acquitted a Mexican national in the killing.

From the outset, the judge barred any mention of Jose Ines Garcia Zarate's immigration status or the five times he was arrested and deported to Mexico before the shooting.

San Francisco prosecutors argued the shooting was murder. The jury sided with the defense, which argued that the shooting was an accident. Jurors found him guilty only of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

President Donald Trump called the verdict "disgraceful." Trump and federal officials blame Steinle's death on San Francisco's "sanctuary city" immigration policy.

