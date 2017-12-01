Nation & World

Ventura, estate of 'Sniper' author agree to dismiss case

The Associated Press

December 01, 2017 07:54 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

MINNEAPOLIS

Jesse Ventura and the estate of "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle have agreed to dismiss the former Minnesota governor's defamation case.

Ventura sued Kyle after Kyle wrote that he punched a man, later identified as Ventura, in a bar. Ventura said it never happened.

A federal jury in Minnesota awarded Ventura $1.8 million in 2014, but that verdict was overturned on appeal. While Ventura initially said he'd seek a new trial, there were signs in November that a settlement was forthcoming. Court documents filed Friday show the parties agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning Ventura cannot sue again on the same claim.

Ventura's attorneys didn't return messages. Defense lawyers referred questions to Kyle's publisher, which didn't respond.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kyle, a retired Navy SEAL, was killed at a Texas shooting range in 2013, but Ventura's lawsuit proceeded against Kyle's estate.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video