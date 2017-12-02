AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

In Flynn, Mueller unearths more lies _ and a key witness
WASHINGTON (AP) — More smoke but no smoking gun.
Michael Flynn's guilty plea Friday added a new layer of lies to the far-reaching investigation into ties between President Donald Trump and Russia, and put heightened scrutiny on the president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. But Flynn's admission, and all of the criminal cases thus far, have not resolved the fundamental question special counsel Robert Mueller is seeking to answer:
Did Trump's campaign collude with Russia to win the election?
Still, Mueller has left no doubt that his investigators have amassed a wealth of knowledge about the contacts between Trump associates and the Russians, and they're looking to gather more facts from Flynn, a new key cooperator.
By forcing Flynn's assistance, Mueller gains someone who can put him in the room with Trump and his closest advisers during the campaign, transition and the early days of the administration, times where Trump associates have acknowledged communicating with people connected to Russia.
Egypt massacre in Sinai may point to an even more bloody IS
CAIRO (AP) — The massacre of more than 300 worshippers at a mosque in Egypt's Sinai crossed a new line — even by militants' brutal standards — and could be a sign the Islamic State group is trying to make up for the loss of its "caliphate" in Iraq and Syria or that an even more ultra-extremist faction is rising in power.
Either way, if the IS affiliate in Sinai does have a new readiness to slaughter Muslims, that threatens to put a further strain on Egypt's security forces and intimidate anyone cooperating with the government in the fight against militants. But it also could raise a backlash against IS, prompting Sinai tribes to cooperate with the military and take greater action to stop any of their members from joining the group.
The IS-linked militants waging a campaign of violence in the Sinai and other parts of the country the past three years have traditionally targeted security forces, government officials, Christians and Muslim civilians suspected of collaborating with authorities. However, the Nov. 24 attack — the bloodiest ever militant attack in Egypt — hit ordinary Muslims gathered for a Friday sermon, followers of the mystical movement in Islam known as Sufism that militants view as heretical.
"The ceiling of who is an infidel has risen to include worshippers and to view the slaying of Muslims inside mosques as permissible," said Ahmed Ban, an Egyptian expert on Islamic extremist groups.
Ban suspects that followers of an ultra-extremist IS faction known as "Hazimiyoun" played a role or were behind the mosque attack.
Senate OKs tax bill as Trump, GOP near big legislative win
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans pushed a nearly $1.5 trillion tax bill through the Senate early Saturday after a burst of eleventh-hour horse trading, as a party starved all year for a major legislative triumph took a giant step toward giving President Donald Trump one of his top priorities by Christmas.
"Big bills are rarely popular. You remember how unpopular 'Obamacare' was when it passed?" Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in an interview, shrugging off polls showing scant public enthusiasm for the measure. He said the legislation would prove to be "just what the country needs to get growing again."
Trump hailed the bill's passage on Twitter, thanking McConnell and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah. "Look forward to signing a final bill before Christmas!" the president wrote.
Presiding over the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence announced the 51-49 vote to applause from Republicans. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., was the only lawmaker to cross party lines, joining the Democrats in opposition. The measure focuses its tax reductions on businesses and higher-earning individuals, gives more modest breaks to others and offers the boldest rewrite of the nation's tax system since 1986.
Republicans touted the package as one that would benefit people of all incomes and ignite the economy. Even an official projection of a $1 trillion, 10-year flood of deeper budget deficits couldn't dissuade GOP senators from rallying behind the bill.
Analysis: Face-to-face with Rohingya, pope ditches diplomacy
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Pope Francis has gotten into trouble before for ditching diplomatic protocol and calling a spade a spade, most famously when he labeled the Ottoman-era slaughter of Armenians a "genocide" from the altar of St. Peter's Basilica.
Francis took the hit — Turkey recalled its ambassador to the Vatican in protest — for the sake of standing up for an oppressed people who were nearly wiped off the map a century ago.
Given the opportunity to do the same in Myanmar, where the military has launched what the U.N. says is a campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Rohingya Muslim minority, Francis opted instead for diplomatic expediency. He not only avoided the contested term "Rohingya" in his public remarks, he ignored Asia's worst refugee crisis in decades entirely and didn't call out his hosts for launching it.
Human rights groups complained. Rohingya complained. Journalists and pundits asked if Francis' legacy as a fearless crusader for the world's most marginal — the poor, homeless, refugees and prisoners — wasn't now in question.
By Friday, Francis' heart won out.
Investigator: Some officials resisted Charlottesville review
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An independent report that found serious police and government failures in responding to violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville this summer also accuses police agencies of putting up roadblocks to the investigation.
The report released Friday by former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy said Virginia State Police refused to make commanders on the ground at the Aug. 12 rally available for interviews or to provide most documents requested. It also said Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas deleted relevant text messages and made officers fearful of retaliation for speaking with investigators.
Thomas' lawyer denied texts were deleted. He spoke at a news conference in which community activists peppered Heaphy with questions and shouted at Thomas, illustrating the deep distrust between some of Charlottesville's citizens and law enforcement after white nationalists descended on the Virginia city over its decision to remove a Confederate monument.
"We are a community divided. We are still a community in crisis," Thomas said.
The report's findings come a little over three months after the rally, which was believed to be the largest gathering of white nationalists in at least a decade. Street fights erupted between white nationalists and counterdemonstrators before the event officially began, and the brawling lasted nearly an hour in view of officers until authorities forced the crowd to disband.
San Francisco defends sanctuary status as backlash mounts
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The attacks on San Francisco and other cities with similar immigration policies began moments after a jury acquitted a Mexican man of killing a woman on a popular pier, some calling for a boycott of the city that fiercely defends its reputation as a refuge for all.
President Donald Trump called the verdict a "complete travesty of justice," and U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions demanded cities like San Francisco scrap immigration policies that bar cooperation with federal deportation efforts.
Twitter users turned to the hashtags #BoycottSanFrancisco and #kateswall to demand construction of the U.S.-Mexico border wall that Trump has called for. Conservative politicians and celebrities such as former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and actor James Woods lambasted the city as unsafe.
City officials vowed to stand behind their "sanctuary city" policy. It's what led Jose Ines Garcia Zarate to be released from San Francisco's jail despite a federal request to detain him for deportation several weeks before Kate Steinle was fatally shot in the back in 2015. He had been deported five times and was wanted for a sixth.
"San Francisco is and always will be a sanctuary city," said Ellen Canale, a spokeswoman for Mayor Ed Lee.
McConnell turns to antagonist to help pass tax package
WASHINGTON (AP) — Dealt a setback on taxes, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was forced to turn to one of his harshest Republican antagonists to pass the most sweeping tax package in more than three decades.
Late Thursday, the Kentucky Republican faced a stark choice: either appease deficit hawks — and possibly lose other votes — or look elsewhere for support.
Elsewhere was Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, whose relationship with McConnell has been frayed for months.
"I don't envy them their task," Johnson said of Senate leaders on Friday. "It is a Rubik's cube and I've never been able to solve one of those, myself. They're looking at different competing interests."
McConnell didn't negotiate directly with Johnson, who this past summer questioned McConnell's leadership after the GOP failed to dismantle Barack Obama's health care law. So McConnell dispatched other top Republicans to negotiate with him.
Hawaii's attack siren barely heard on popular tourist beach
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials were checking if sirens intended to alert tourists and residents to a possible nuclear attack from North Korea malfunctioned or were not loud enough Friday after the first test of the warning system since the end of the Cold War was barely heard at one of the state's most popular beaches.
The sirens largely were drowned out by crashing waves and wind along Waikiki, the famous stretch of beach in the shadow of the Diamond Head volcano. Beachgoers hardly noticed the test, which sounded like a distant siren. The warning would give people 20 minutes to take shelter ahead of an imminent missile strike.
"I was out in the ocean playing around, and I heard this siren," said tourist Tom Passmore from Calgary, Canada, adding that he didn't think much of it.
"I think it's a good idea," he said of the test, "but judging by everyone's reaction around here, nobody moved."
Vern Miyagi, administrator of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said early reports indicate the test went well, but officials could get complaints later. They will document any they receive and investigate if there were any glitches — a process they carry out after every monthly test of a siren for natural disasters.
First baby from a uterus transplant in the US born in Dallas
The first birth as a result of a womb transplant in the United States has occurred in Texas, a milestone for the U.S. but one achieved several years ago in Sweden.
A woman who had been born without a uterus gave birth to the baby at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
Hospital spokesman Craig Civale confirmed Friday that the birth had taken place, but said no other details are available. The hospital did not identify the woman, citing her privacy.
Baylor has had a study underway for several years to enroll up to 10 women for uterus transplants. In October 2016, the hospital said four women had received transplants but that three of the wombs had to be removed because of poor blood flow.
The hospital would give no further information on how many transplants have been performed since then. But Time magazine, which first reported the U.S. baby's birth, says eight have been done in all, and that another woman is currently pregnant as a result.
Amid accusations, Roy Moore fighting for campaign cash
NEW YORK (AP) — Alabama Republican Roy Moore has celebrated his isolated fight against the political establishment in both parties. The outsider story may resonate with Alabama voters, but the reality has a clear downside: The Senate candidate and his allies are almost completely cut off from the GOP's traditional donor network and struggling to raise money for the final-weeks sprint to Election Day.
Federal fundraising reports released Friday reveal that Moore is losing the battle for campaign cash to Democrat Doug Jones. And he's losing badly.
Moore raised $1.7 million from Oct. 1 to Nov. 22, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission. Jones raised $9.9 million over the same period.
The dramatic disparity has allowed the Democrat to dominate the Alabama airwaves and get-out-the-vote efforts with the Dec. 12 election fast approaching. Money isn't always deciding factor — particularly for a Democrat running in conservative Alabama — but Moore's struggle hasn't helped his effort to fight back against allegations of sexual misconduct that prompted much of his party's leadership to turn their backs on his bid.
Abandoned by many GOP donors, Moore is now looking to President Donald Trump and his political network for a final-days boost.
