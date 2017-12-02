In Flynn, Mueller unearths more lies _ and a key witness

FILE - This Feb. 1, 2017, file photo shows then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, joined by K.T. McFarland, then-deputy national security adviser, during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. McFarland is an unnamed senior official referred to in the court papers filed in the Flynn case. She was involved in a discussion with Flynn about what he would say to Russian government officials in response to U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia last year. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo