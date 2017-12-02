Charred Smokies town rebounds, doubts fires are 'new normal'

In this Nov. 21, 2017 photo, a placard on the Memorial Forest Walk at Anakeesta adventure park in Gatlinburg, Tenn. The Memorial Walk includes photos and stories of the wildfires that killed 14 people and destroyed or damaged 2,500 buildings in the Gatlinburg area last November. Work had just begun on Anakeesta when flames roared through its land. The $30 million Gatlinburg resort opened in September, with $8 million in additions planned. Jonathan Mattise AP Photo