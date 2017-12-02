Nation & World

Judge: Ex-treasure hunter will remain jailed for contempt

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 10:09 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio

A federal judge has once again ruled that a former treasure hunter should remain jailed in Ohio on contempt-of-court charges.

U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley has held Tommy Thompson in contempt since December 2015 for violating terms of a plea deal by refusing to respond to questions about the location of 500 missing gold coins.

Thompson's attorney argues federal law prohibits holding someone under such conditions for longer than 18 months.

Marbley has denied the request, saying Thompson still refuses to comply with provisions of his plea deal. Marbley made a similar ruling in August.

A message left with Thompson's attorney wasn't immediately returned.

The coins are valued at up to $4 million and were minted from gold taken from the S.S. Central America, which sank in an 1857 hurricane.

