Teacher's aide charged with kicking student in wheelchair

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 11:35 AM

MIDDLETOWN, R.I.

A special education teacher's assistant has been charged with kicking a 16-year-old nonverbal student who was in a wheelchair at a Rhode Island high school.

The Newport Daily News reports that Stephanie LaRocque was arrested Friday on a charge of simple assault.

Police say two teaching assistants told them Thursday that LaRocque had kicked the boy Tuesday at Middletown High School. The assistants allege LaRocque lifted her foot and made contact with the back of the chair, pushing the boy, because he had been moving too slowly.

Police say a witness described the incident as more of a "tap" and says the boy didn't seem to be injured.

They say LaRocque denied kicking the student.

LaRocque has been placed on administrative leave. It's unclear if she has an attorney.

