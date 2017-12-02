Nation & World

Remains found identified as woman missing since 2012

The Associated Press

December 02, 2017 11:37 AM

ELYRIA, Ohio

Authorities have identified human remains found by a deer hunter in northeast Ohio.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office said Friday that the remains found Oct. 19 in New Russia Township are those of Minerva Tripp. She was last seen in Cleveland in August 2012. New Russia Township is about 36 miles (58 kilometers) west of Cleveland.

Tripp was 41 years old at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities say the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation used DNA to identify the remains. Investigators haven't said how Tripp died or whether there are suspects in her disappearance and death.

A sheriff's official says authorities don't know whether Tripp's remains have been in the township since 2012 or whether they were moved there from another location.

The investigation is continuing.

