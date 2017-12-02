Remembering 1963 eruption, Bali's elderly wary of another

A girl rests next to her brother in a temporary shelter following the eruption of Mount Agung in Klungkung, Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Bali’s glowering Mount Agung has seemingly quietened since hurling huge columns of ash from its crater a week ago but some villagers who survived its catastrophic 1963 explosions say they believe a bigger eruption is coming. Explosions from the smoking crater and tremors still rattle the surrounding region and authorities have maintained Agung’s alert at the highest level. Its 1963 eruptions killed about 1,100 people. Firdia Lisnawati AP Photo