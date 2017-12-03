Nation & World

Police question Israeli leader's ally on corruption charges

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 03:09 AM

JERUSALEM

Israeli police are questioning a close ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on corruption changes.

Coalition whip David Bitan was being grilled on Sunday in relation to accusations that he promoted the interests of criminals in return for debt relief while he was a municipal politician prior to his election to parliament. Bitan is the driving force behind a legislation drive seen as aiding the beleaguered Netanyahu, who faces multiple corruption accusations.

Thousands of Israelis turned out late Saturday in Tel Aviv for an anti-corruption rally calling on Netanyahu to resign. It was one of the largest demonstrations yet against Netanyahu's lengthy rule.

Netanyahu has been questioned in two cases and police say they suspect him of being involved in bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing.

