Nation & World

Police: 1 killed, 3 injured after driver strikes 4 in NYC

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 07:13 AM

NEW YORK

Police say a man driving down a New York City street struck at least four people, killing one and critically injuring three.

Police say the driver targeted the victims in Queens and fled after striking them around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. Police are searching for the driver.

The injured people were taken to an area hospital.

Police still were sorting out the details, but said there was a dispute before the man drove into the people.

They say the crash was not believed to be terrorism related.

