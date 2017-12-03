Framed by a Christmas tree, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus noon prayer he delivered from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday Dec. 3, 2017.
Framed by a Christmas tree, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus noon prayer he delivered from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday Dec. 3, 2017. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo
Framed by a Christmas tree, Pope Francis delivers his message during the Angelus noon prayer he delivered from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday Dec. 3, 2017. Alessandra Tarantino AP Photo

Nation & World

Pope prays that Honduras peacefully solves political crisis

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 09:37 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

VATICAN CITY

Pope Francis says he is praying that Honduras can peacefully overcome a violent political crisis.

Deadly protests have erupted in the Central American nation over a delayed vote count in a disputed presidential election.

Francis told people in St. Peter's Square on Sunday he was remembering Hondurans in his prayers in a special way so they "can in a peaceful manner overcome the current difficult moment."

The main opposition candidate on Saturday called for the vote to be held again, after clashes between protesters and troops, and the government imposed a dawn-to-dusk curfew.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez and rival, television personality Salvador Nasralla, have claimed victory in the Nov. 26 election. At least one person has died in clashes.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video