Nation & World

Corsicans vote for single assembly to replace island's 3

The Associated Press

December 03, 2017 10:04 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PARIS

Voters on the French island of Corsica island are casting ballots in the first round of a territorial assembly election.

The election will establish a single assembly with 63 seats to represent the whole island, instead of the three that do now.

The change to a single assembly is not designed to give Corsica more autonomy. However, local leaders calling for more self-governance from France and others with separatist ambitions are expected to take the lead in Sunday's voting.

Some in France fear the push for independence in Spain's Catalonia region could embolden leaders of the Corsican separatist movement.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

First round results from the assembly election are expected late Sunday. The second round of voting is scheduled for Dec. 10.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

    How much turkey will you eat and money will you spend this Thanksgiving? Here are some predicted stats to reassure you that most Americans enjoy a big feast, Thanksgiving football and Black Friday shopping.

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video