AP word cloud: The message in Pyongyang's propaganda

This image made on Dec. 4, 2017, shows a word cloud representing a visual display of terms used by the North Korean government's Korean Central News Agency's English-language service. The Associated Press boiled down 1,542 stories filed between July 1 and Oct. 11, 2017, by the official North Korean news agency to a list of the words that appear most frequently. The resulting word cloud reveals some of the key patterns Pyongyang employs in its rhetorical wars with Washington. Penny Yi Wang AP Photo