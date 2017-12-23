Pregnant Arizona woman shot while sleeping, baby survives

Authorities in southern Arizona say a pregnant woman was shot and killed in her sleep when someone opened fire on her home, but doctors were able to save her baby.
The Tucson Police Department said in a news release that several others in the home were asleep when they awoke around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to the sounds of 19-year-old Jasmine Vega screaming.
Arriving officers found her unconscious and the fire department took her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Doctors safely delivered her baby, who police say is being treated at the hospital.
No other details about the newborn's condition were given.
Never miss a local story.
Police say evidence indicates multiple gunshots were fired into the home and they're investigating if anyone inside was intentionally targeted.
No suspects have been named.
Comments