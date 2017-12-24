Nation & World

Roadside bomb kills 3 soldiers in northwest Pakistan

The Associated Press

December 24, 2017 02:49 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

PESHAWAR, Pakistan

A Pakistani official says a roadside bomb has exploded near a team of bomb disposal experts, killing three soldiers.

Government administrator Kamran Afridi said Sunday's blast took place as the soldiers were clearing a road in Ghulam Khan, in the North Waziristan tribal region, ahead of a security convoy.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

North Waziristan, which borders Afghanistan, was a longtime stronghold of al-Qaida and other insurgent groups. Pakistan says army operations in recent years have largely driven out the militants, but the area still sees regular attacks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video