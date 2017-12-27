Nation & World

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at candy factory in Moscow

The Associated Press

December 27, 2017 03:37 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

MOSCOW

The former owner of a candy factory in Moscow has killed a security guard and injured three people, Russian investigators said Wednesday.

The Investigative Committee said the man argued with the factory's new owner and then opened fire with a shotgun.

Moscow police denied earlier reports that the man took several people hostage but confirmed that he has holed up on the premises.

Ilya Averyanov called the Business FM radio station and said he was defending himself against a "gang" that colluded with Moscow prosecutors to seize his property.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Averyanov said he will "fight 'til the end."

There was no immediate comment from authorities on his allegations.

A bankruptcy case for the Menshevik factory is due to be heard in Moscow in January, according to court filings.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video