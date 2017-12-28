China criticizes US, German embassies for 'interference'

Pro-democracy activists hold pictures of Chinese activist Wu Gan near the Chinese central government's liaison office in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017. Activist Wu Gan who calls himself the "Ultra Vulgar Butcher" for mocking and pressuring Chinese officials, was given an eight-year prison sentence on charges of subversion, the harshest punishment in a sweeping crackdown on rights campaigners. The placard with Chinese words that reads "Rights is innocent, free Wu Gan now." Kin Cheung AP Photo