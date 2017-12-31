Palestinians recall envoy after rally with Pakistan cleric

In this Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, photo, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Walid Abu Ali, left, sits next to Hafiz Saeed, the head of the hard-line Jamaat-ud-Dawa, during an anti-U.S. rally in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. The Palestinians have withdrawn their envoy to Pakistan, Ali, after he appeared at a rally with a radical cleric linked to the 2008 Mumbai attacks. A.H. Chaudary AP Photo