The wreckage of abus and a truck that collided head on at Migaa area near Salgaa along the Nakuru- Eldoret Highway, Kenya Sunday Dec. 31,2017. Tens of people died and others were injured in the crash .
The wreckage of abus and a truck that collided head on at Migaa area near Salgaa along the Nakuru- Eldoret Highway, Kenya Sunday Dec. 31,2017. Tens of people died and others were injured in the crash . AP Photo)
The wreckage of abus and a truck that collided head on at Migaa area near Salgaa along the Nakuru- Eldoret Highway, Kenya Sunday Dec. 31,2017. Tens of people died and others were injured in the crash . AP Photo)

Nation & World

Crash between truck and bus in Kenya kills at least 36

The Associated Press

December 31, 2017 07:16 AM

UPDATED 2 MINUTES AGO

NAIROBI, Kenya

A police official says a collision between a truck and a bus in western Kenya has killed at least 36 people.

Rift Valley Traffic Commandant Zero Arome said Sunday the accident involved a bus heading to the capital city, Nairobi, from Busia County and a truck heading from Nakuru County to Eldoret town.

Arome says the bus's brakes are suspected to have failed.

The National Transport and Safety Authority has been criticized for failing to reduce road accidents, which account for around 3,000 Kenyan deaths every year.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

While authorities have blamed careless road users, unroadworthy vehicles and speeding for the accidents, other observers say poor road construction and maintenance are to blame.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video