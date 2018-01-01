Nation & World

Police: 4 dead in New Jersey domestic incident

The Associated Press

January 01, 2018 07:16 AM

LONG BRANCH, N.J.

Authorities are investigating the deaths of four people in the New Jersey shore town of Long Branch.

The Long Branch Police Department and Monmouth County prosecutor posted on their Twitter accounts early Monday that a homicide investigation is underway. The post said there is no immediate threat to the public in what was believed to be an isolated domestic incident.

No additional details have been released. Police and the prosecutor's office say more details would be released later Monday.

