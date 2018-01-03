Nation & World

Attorney wants transfer of school shooting suspect case

The Associated Press

January 03, 2018 08:44 AM

URBANA, Ohio

A defense attorney is expected to argue that the case of a teen charged in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students should be moved back to juvenile court for a hearing.

The Springfield News-Sun reports that a Champaign County judge plans Wednesday to hear arguments on defense motions in Ely Serna's case. Serna has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to charges including attempted murder in the shooting last year at West Liberty-Salem High School in West Liberty.

His attorney says Serna should have gotten a hearing on his likelihood of rehabilitation in the juvenile system before the case was moved to adult court.

Authorities allege 17-year-old Serna fired a shotgun at a classmate, critically wounding him and slightly injuring another student.

No motive has been disclosed.

