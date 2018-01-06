Nation & World

Woman delivering meals to the homeless attacked with machete

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 10:56 AM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

SHELBURNE, Vt.

Police say a man in Vermont has used a machete to attack a woman in her 70s as she delivered meals to a motel being used as emergency housing for the homeless.

WCAX-TV reports 32-year-old Burlington resident Abukar Ibrahim is accused of attacking the 73-year-old Meals on Wheels volunteer who was dropping off meals at Harbor Place, which serves as a temporary emergency housing facility. The attack happened Friday in Shelburne.

The woman was sent to a hospital with multiple injuries and later released.

Police say Ibrahim barricaded himself in a room for 2½ hours after the attack before coming out. He was being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was unclear whether he has an attorney.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video