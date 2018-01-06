Opposition leader Salvador Nasralla is surrounded by supporters as he arrives for a rally where he reaffirmed his claim on the presidency of Honduras, in the central park of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. At a march and rally that drew thousands Saturday, Nasralla said he would not stop calling for protests and civil disobedience until Hernandez agrees to step down.
Opposition leader Salvador Nasralla is surrounded by supporters as he arrives for a rally where he reaffirmed his claim on the presidency of Honduras, in the central park of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. At a march and rally that drew thousands Saturday, Nasralla said he would not stop calling for protests and civil disobedience until Hernandez agrees to step down. Fernando Antonio AP Photo
Opposition leader Salvador Nasralla is surrounded by supporters as he arrives for a rally where he reaffirmed his claim on the presidency of Honduras, in the central park of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on Jan. 27. At a march and rally that drew thousands Saturday, Nasralla said he would not stop calling for protests and civil disobedience until Hernandez agrees to step down. Fernando Antonio AP Photo

Nation & World

Thousands march against election result in Honduras

The Associated Press

January 06, 2018 11:48 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras

Thousands of demonstrators led by opposition leader Salvador Nasralla gathered in Honduras' second-largest city Saturday to protest the re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a vote they say was fraudulent.

"We will not stop until Hernandez says he's leaving," Nasralla told supporters, many of whom chanted "JOH out!" referring to Hernandez.

It was the first such march in San Pedro Sula since the Nov. 26 election, and the losing candidate once again appealed to the Organization of American States and the countries that have recognized Hernandez's victory to listen to the protesters as they oppose an "illegal government."

According to the official count, Hernandez won with 42.95 percent to 41.42 for Nasralla, a former sportscaster backed by a left-leaning coalition.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

However the OAS, which had observers monitoring the election, called for a repeat of the vote, saying the official version of the count included "extreme statistical improbability." An early lead by Nasralla disappeared after the public vote count mysteriously stopped for more than a day then restarted.

Hernandez denies the vote was fraudulent and has called on Hondurans to accept his re-election. Some countries, including the United States, have recognized his victory.

Street protests in Honduras left at least 17 dead last month but Saturday's march went without incident.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video