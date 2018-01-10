Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigrant program

0:33 Police respond to 911 call, find one person dead, take another into custody Pause

0:44 President Trump takes field for the National Anthem presentation

1:25 5 things to know for the college football national championship between Georgia and Alabama

1:27 Alabama beats Georgia 26-23 to win the CFP National Championship

1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

2:24 Attorney says ex-deputy succumbed to 'temptations he had as a law enforcement officer to flirt with women'

2:15 Smiths Station's Deondrae Williams signs with Navy

2:04 Man says deputies told him to decapitate dog or go to jail