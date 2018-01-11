Nation & World

India airline fires 2 pilots after reported fight in cockpit

The Associated Press

January 11, 2018 02:14 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

NEW DELHI

An Indian airline has fired two pilots reportedly involved in a midair cockpit fight on New Year's Day, when the pilot allegedly slapped his co-pilot during a London to Mumbai flight.

After an investigation, Jet Airways "has terminated services of both the cockpit crew with immediate effect," the airline said in a statement Tuesday.

The company has released no further details. Indian media reports have said that the male pilot and the female co-pilot argued in the cockpit. After being slapped, the co-pilot reportedly emerged crying from the cockpit and for a time refused to return.

Airline officials did not immediately reply to requests for comments.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The flight, which was carrying 324 passengers and 14 crew members, landed safely.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video