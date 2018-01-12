The case for Keenum: Vikings QB keeps on disproving doubters

In this Jan. 11, 2018, photo, Minnesota Vikings NFL quarterback Case Keenum looks to throw a pass during football practice warmups in Eden Prairie, Minn. Lightly recruited out of high school and undrafted out of college, Keenum has kept on proving perceptions about a 6-foot-1 quarterback wrong. Once a career backup, Keenum has quickly become perhaps the NFL's best success story of 2017 by taking over for the Minnesota Vikings and leading them within two wins of playing the Super Bowl on home turf. Jim Mone AP Photo