Trump comments highlight racial impact of migration platform

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Trump's use of a vulgar term to describe African countries has left the small cluster of immigration hard-line groups in the U.S. scrambling to distance themselves from him. Trump used the vulgarity during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday, Jan. 11, with members of Congress in asking why the U.S. would want more immigrants from places such as Haiti and Africa. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo