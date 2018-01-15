A bus carrying the South Korean delegations passes as South Korean soldier salutes at Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. The rival Koreas agreed to discuss a North Korean art troupe's visit to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in the South.
Nation & World

The Latest: Koreas consider Olympic march under joint flag

The Associated Press

January 15, 2018 04:26 AM

SEOUL, South Korea

The Latest on efforts by the rival Koreas to cooperate on next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

A South Korea official says the two Koreas would parade under a joint "unification flag" during the opening ceremony of next month's Olympics in the South if they conduct a joint march.

South Korea's Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan made the comments during a meeting with lawmakers Monday. He says a joint march is one of the items to be discussed during an International Olympics Committee-hosted meeting this weekend that will involve officials from the two Koreas.

North Korea agreed last week to send a delegation to the Olympics in a conciliatory gesture amid animosities over its nuclear and missile tests.

South Korean officials want the rival Koreas to conduct a joint march and take other reconciliation steps during the Olympics in the hopes it will help ease tensions.

__

6 p.m.

Seoul says the two Koreas have agreed in principle to field a joint women's ice hockey team during next month's Olympics in South Korea and have relayed their position to the International Olympic Committee.

Sports Ministry spokesman Hwang Seong Un made the comments Monday, saying the two Koreas have been discussing the make-up of a unified women's ice hockey team since last year.

The formation of such a team would still require IOC approval.

Hwang says the issue will be discussed when IOC officials meet officials from the two Koreas at their headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

If realized, it would be the Koreas' first unified Olympic team.

