France's Macron in Calais on foray into migrant dilemma

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2016 file photo a migrant reacts as smoke billows from burning shelters set on fire in the makeshift migrant camp known as "the jungle" near Calais, northern France. French officials say Monday Jan. 15 2018 France wants to sign a new deal with the U.K. that would involve greater British financing of the costs of handling migrants camped in the northern French port city of Calais. Thibault Camus, File AP Photo