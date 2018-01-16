The Latest: Serb president calls meeting over shooting

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2017 file photo, Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic, center, leaves the prison in the northern, Serb-dominated part of Mitrovica, Kosovo. Reports say unknown assailants have shot Ivanovic, Tuesday Jan. 16, 2018, and Serbia's state television says that doctors are struggling to save Ivanovic's life. Bojan Slavkovic, File AP Photo