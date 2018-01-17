People carry the coffin of Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic in front of his office in the northern, Serb-dominated part of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Ivanovic was gunned down Tuesday morning in the northern Kosovo city of Mitrovica.
Nation & World

Hundreds pay respects to slain Kosovo Serb leader

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 03:53 AM

MITROVICA, Kosovo

People in a northern Kosovo town have been paying their respects to the Serb politician who was gunned down in an attack that raised fears of instability in the Balkans.

Hundreds lighted candles outside the headquarters of Oliver Ivanovic's political party in Mitrovica, where unknown attackers opened fire on him on Tuesday. Some people cried as they stood in silence at the scene Wednesday.

An autopsy has shown that Ivanovic was shot six times in the upper torso. Ivanovic was one of the key politicians in Serb-dominated northern Kosovo, a former Serbian province where tensions remain high a decade after Kosovo declared independence in 2008.

Serbia does not recognize Kosovo as a separate country. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has announced he will visit Kosovo on the weekend.

