Chris, Molly and Deborah Williams, three U.K. nationals living in the Netherlands, from left, pose for a photographer outside a district court in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Two organisations and 5 British nationals challenge the right of the British government and the European commission in court to negotiate away their rights as EU citizens in the Brexit talks.
Chris, Molly and Deborah Williams, three U.K. nationals living in the Netherlands, from left, pose for a photographer outside a district court in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Two organisations and 5 British nationals challenge the right of the British government and the European commission in court to negotiate away their rights as EU citizens in the Brexit talks. Peter Dejong AP Photo
Chris, Molly and Deborah Williams, three U.K. nationals living in the Netherlands, from left, pose for a photographer outside a district court in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Two organisations and 5 British nationals challenge the right of the British government and the European commission in court to negotiate away their rights as EU citizens in the Brexit talks. Peter Dejong AP Photo

Nation & World

UK citizens ask Dutch court to protect post-Brexit EU rights

The Associated Press

January 17, 2018 04:05 AM

AMSTERDAM

A group of British citizens who live in the Netherlands has gone to a Dutch court in a bid to retain their EU citizenship rights after Britain completes its divorce from the bloc.

In a case that could have far-reaching consequences for some 1 million Britons currently living in European Union countries outside the United Kingdom, lawyer Christiaan Alberdingk Thijm launched summary proceedings Wednesday before a judge at Amsterdam District Court.

Alberdingk Thijm says he wants the Amsterdam judge to put so-called "prejudicial questions" about the status of U.K. nationals post-Brexit to the European Court of Justice.

Alberdingk Thijm says that citizens' rights are clear when a country joins the EU, but nobody knows what happens when a country decides, as Britain has done, to leave.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video