Federal responsibility in nuclear attack alerts is unclear

FILE - In this May 24, 2017, file photo, Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. A timeline shows Hawaii officials botched efforts to immediately correct a false missile alert over the weekend. Schatz said Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, that Gov. David Ige has a "tough decision in front of him" in terms of leadership changes and that restoring the public's confidence in the alert system is critical. Carolyn Kaster, File AP Photo