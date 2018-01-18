Nation & World

Protesters throw red paint at Polish ruling party building

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 03:49 AM

WARSAW, Poland

Police say that protesters in Poland threw balloons with red paint at the headquarters of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party, leaving some marks on the building.

The incident occurred late Wednesday after hundreds of people, mostly women, marched through Warsaw calling for a liberalization of the country's abortion laws. Similar protests occurred in other cities too.

Police spokesman Mariusz Mrozek said about 11 paint-filled balloons were thrown against the party building in central Warsaw, but that not all burst open.

Private broadcaster TVN showed images of red paint on the outside of the building.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Protesters are angry that parliament is considering tightening the country's abortion law, which is already one of the most restrictive in Europe.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video