French President Emmanuel Macron, center, speaks with French gendarmes during his visit to Calais, northern France, Tuesday, Jan.16, 2018. Macron traveled Tuesday to the epicenter of France's migrant crisis, the northern port of Calais, to lay out a "humane and tough" immigration policy that involved better behavior by security forces and closer cooperation with Britain. Pool via AP Denis Charlet

UK to pay millions to France to keep border agreement

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 04:07 AM

LONDON

Britain says it will pay France tens of millions of pounds (dollars) as part of a deal to maintain a key border agreement between the two countries.

The government says it will make the announcement when Prime Minister Theresa May meets French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

The bilateral summit is intended to strengthen security and intelligence ties between the two countries.

Macron has sought to change a 2003 deal that placed British border controls in Calais, France. The town has become a magnet for migrants hoping to reach Britain, and the accord puts the burden of blocking their entry to the U.K. on France.

Britain is agreeing to pay 44.5 million pounds ($62 million) toward tougher security measures. France also wants Britain to take in more migrants from Calais.

