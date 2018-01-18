Nation & World

South Africa's Ramaphosa denounces graft before Davos forum

The Associated Press

January 18, 2018 04:41 AM

JOHANNESBURG

South Africa's deputy president is urging state prosecutors to target suspects in corruption scandals, some of whom have been linked to a business family with close ties to President Jacob Zuma.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said in Johannesburg on Thursday that he wants prosecutors to "act with urgency and increase the tempo" in their work to curb graft that has hurt the South African economy and the popularity of the ruling African National Congress party.

Ramaphosa, who replaced Zuma as ruling party's leader in December, travels next week to the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. He says he will deliver a message that South Africa is "deadly serious" about fighting corruption.

Scandals linked to Zuma and the Gupta business family have sullied the president's tenure in recent years.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video