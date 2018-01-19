Smoke rises as a fire set up by penitentiary staff outside the prison in Vendin le Vieil, northern France, Tuesday, Jan.16, 2018. Protesting French prison guards have pushed back against riot police and shouted down the justice minister amid demonstrations at several prisons over violent inmates and overcrowding.
Smoke rises as a fire set up by penitentiary staff outside the prison in Vendin le Vieil, northern France, Tuesday, Jan.16, 2018. Protesting French prison guards have pushed back against riot police and shouted down the justice minister amid demonstrations at several prisons over violent inmates and overcrowding. Michel Spingler AP Photo
Smoke rises as a fire set up by penitentiary staff outside the prison in Vendin le Vieil, northern France, Tuesday, Jan.16, 2018. Protesting French prison guards have pushed back against riot police and shouted down the justice minister amid demonstrations at several prisons over violent inmates and overcrowding. Michel Spingler AP Photo

Nation & World

2 prison guards injured in attack in Corsica jail

The Associated Press

January 19, 2018 05:36 AM

PARIS

France's justice ministry says two prison guards have been injured in Corsica after an attack launched by three inmates, amid widespread protest over working conditions across the country.

A spokesman for the French penitentiary system said Friday that the violence occurred at the Borgo prison.

The two guards have been hospitalized but the spokesman said their injuries aren't life-threatening, adding that he had no details about the attack or the assailants.

French prison guards have been protesting outside scores of jails across France in recent days, demanding more security, more staff and safer handling of violent inmates.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The national protest movement was launched by the country's main prison worker unions after a radicalized inmate attacked three guards with a knife at a high-security prison in northern France last week.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video