France's President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during their meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Meeting Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, Merkel said she hopes the party congress will “give the green light for us to enter coalition negotiations.” Christophe Petit Tesson, Pool via AP)
Nation & World

France, Germany pledge closer ties with new bilateral treaty

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 05:27 AM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have pledged to agree on a new French-German treaty this year to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

In a joint statement Sunday, both leaders say they will seek closer economic ties and convergence on tax issues.

They also want to develop a common diplomatic approach, boost cooperation on foreign affairs and security including the fight against terrorism, and "defend more effectively French-German common interest and values."

The statement was timed to commemorate 55 years since the signing of the 1963 Elysee friendship treaty, which marked the reconciliation between France and Germany after World War II.

The leaders also pledged to improve cooperation in education and research and to develop joint proposals for climate protection.

