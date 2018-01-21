Nation & World

Iraqi court sentences German woman to death for joining IS

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 05:32 AM

BAGHDAD

An Iraqi court has sentenced a German woman of Moroccan origin to death for joining the Islamic State group.

The spokesman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Abdul-Sattar Bayrkdar, says the woman acknowledged joining IS after traveling from Germany to Syria and then to Iraq along with her two daughters. Both daughters later married militants.

Bayrkdar said Sunday that she was found guilty of "offering logistic support and helping the terrorist group to carry out criminal acts," and "taking part in attacks against security forces." No more details were released.

Iraqi forces detained a number of foreign women as they drove IS from the territory it once controlled in northern and central Iraq.

