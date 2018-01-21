The party logo is photographed while turning the camera during a party meeting of the Social Democrats discussing the possible coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservative block in Bonn, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.
The party logo is photographed while turning the camera during a party meeting of the Social Democrats discussing the possible coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservative block in Bonn, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. Michael Probst AP Photo
The party logo is photographed while turning the camera during a party meeting of the Social Democrats discussing the possible coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkels conservative block in Bonn, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. Michael Probst AP Photo

Nation & World

German Social Democrats debate coalition talks with Merkel

The Associated Press

January 21, 2018 06:03 AM

BERLIN

Germany's center-left Social Democrats are debating whether to enter coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, and help break the political deadlock since September's election.

If the Social Democrats reject entering the talks, the only options left are for Merkel to form a minority government or for new elections.

Social Democrat deputy leader Malu Dreyer, the Rhineland-Palatinate governor, told delegates in Bonn on Sunday that since Merkel's Union bloc has indicated it wouldn't form a minority government, their vote will either be for entering talks on forming a new so-called "grand coalition" with the chancellor, or new elections.

Urging the delegates to vote for entering coalition talks, she told them "we can't force the Union into a minority government, that's an illusion."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The vote is expected later Sunday.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video