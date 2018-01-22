Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens during a brief photo opportunity with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018,
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens during a brief photo opportunity with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, Susan Walsh AP Photo
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens during a brief photo opportunity with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the State Department in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, Susan Walsh AP Photo

Nation & World

Tillerson tours new London embassy derided by Trump

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer

January 22, 2018 05:53 AM

LONDON

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has become the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the new American embassy in London, a building that President Donald Trump derided for its cost and location.

Opening a nearly weeklong trip to Europe on Monday amid a government shutdown back home, Tillerson went to the embassy to greet the U.S. ambassador to Britain. A planned meeting with embassy staffers was cancelled due to the shutdown.

Earlier this month, Trump said he had cancelled plans to visit the London embassy in February because it cost too much and was in a less desirable location than the old embassy. Trump's possible visit was a source of controversy in Britain with some politicians saying he was not welcome and should not come.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video