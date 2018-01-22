Nation & World

Thai police arrest 2 Israeli men in compatriot's killing

The Associated Press

January 22, 2018 06:30 AM

BANGKOK

Police in Thailand have arrested two Israeli men suspected of killing a fellow citizen on a Thai resort island after running him down with a car.

Police Capt. Silchach Kamunee said Monday the suspects are being held on suspicion of premeditated murder.

The two men, Dolez Zuarez and Eyal Bokal, were arrested Sunday at a Bangkok airport, police said. They are accused of slamming their vehicle into a motorcycle driven by the victim, Maor Malul, and then stabbing and killing him.

Deputy police chief Chalermkiat Sriworakan said three others were injured in the attack Sunday.

The arrests came after Thai media published security video of the attack on Koh Samui island. The video shows an SUV crashing into a motorcycle, knocking off its two riders. The SUV then accelerates in reverse gear, colliding with the motorcycle again. A man then jumps out of the car and chases down the motorcycle driver, stabs him and flees.

Pol Maj. Gen. Apichart Boonsriroj, chief of Surat Thani police station, said the suspects and victim had a personal dispute before entering Thailand.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz said Malul was a member of an organized crime group who was convicted in 2016 in the attempted murder of a local Israeli crime boss. It said Malul was likely murdered in revenge for the attempt on Baruch Bokal's life.

