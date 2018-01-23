Russia says Ahn among top athletes barred from Olympics

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2014, file photo, men's 1,000-meter short track speedskating gold medalist Viktor Ahn, of Russia, gestures while holding his medal during the medals ceremony at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. The Russian Olympic Committee says Ahn, a six-time Olympic gold medalist, is among several top Russian athletes barred from the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics amid the country’s ongoing doping scandal. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo